Damari Perry, a six-year-old boy who went missing after attending a party with his sister, was discovered dead near an abandoned house.

A MISSING SIX-YEAR-OLD GIRL was discovered dead near an abandoned house after vanishing from a party with his 16-year-old sister.

North Chicago Police Department officers discovered Damari Perry’s body early Saturday morning.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, authorities discovered his body near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana.

On Tuesday, the Chicago teen went missing after being taken to a party with his older sister.

“He was out with his sister on a play date,” Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, told FOX 32.

She sipped a drink.

Someone must have put something in her drink.

“She eventually dozed off.”

My son was gone when she awoke.

“When she inquired about my son’s whereabouts, the girl replied that she had no idea.”

“I reported him missing when she came home.”