Damari Perry is the daughter of Jannie Perry.

Damari Perry’s mother’s name is Jannie Perry.

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, a SIX-year-old Chicago boy was reported missing.

Damari Perry was discovered in Gary, Indiana, two days later.

The Lake County Illinois State’s Attorney Office announced on Saturday, January 8, 2022, that Perry’s mother, Jannie, had been charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors claim that Jannie “punished” Perry with the help of his brother by putting him in a cold shower for an extended period of time before he died.

Jeremiah, Perry’s 20-year-old brother, is among those charged.

Jeremiah is accused of causing great bodily harm to a child under the age of 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice.

Perry’s younger brother is facing charges in a juvenile court.