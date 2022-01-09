Damari Perry: Who was he and how did he die?

A CHICAGO neighboorhood was rocked by tragedy after a missing 6-year-old boy was discovered dead.

Damari Perry’s body was discovered in Gary, Indiana, on January 8, 2022, just days after he went missing.

According to police, Damari went missing in January 2022 and was later discovered dead near an abandoned house in Gary’s 700 block of Van Buren Street.

The cause of death has not been determined, and the case is still being investigated.

“For the time I had to spend with him, he was the best thing you could ever have.”

“It was some of the best times of my life,” Dalvin Driver, Damari’s father, told ABC7.

“Man, he was just the life of me.”

It’s as if you could walk into a room and everyone would instantly like him!”

There isn’t much information about him other than his age and the fact that he’s missing.

Multiple people, including his mother, were charged after his body was discovered.

According to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office, Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice.

Damari’s siblings were also detained and charged with attempting to hide a body.

Jeremiah R Perry, 20, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under the age of 12, obstructing justice, and concealing a homicidal death.

Authorities say Damari’s younger sibling is also facing charges, but the specifics are unknown at this time.

On January 9, all three suspects are scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 847-596-8740.

“It can’t be replaced.”

Damari’s cousin, Dreena Driver, added, “He can’t be replaced! We can’t go back and get another Damari!”

“We’re all stunned! We’re all in awe! We can’t believe she let it get to this point!”

“She should’ve been away from my little cousin!”

“He was out with his sister at a play date,” Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, first told FOX 32.

She was sipping a cocktail.

Someone must have tampered with her drink.

“She eventually dozed off.”

My son was gone when she awoke.

“When she inquired about my son’s whereabouts, the girl replied that she had no idea.”

I reported him missing when she got home.”

Damari and his sister were allegedly driven to the alleged party by two people identified as “Monique” and “Wacko,” according to police.

This story was later proven to be false by investigators.