Damian Lillard Opens Up On Missed Clutch Free Throws Against Clippers

Damian Lillard has finally opened up about his rare clutch mishap on Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Amidst the series of taunts and verbal exchanges with L.A.’s Paul George and Pat Beverly, Lillard said his confidence remains unaltered.

“When something like the other night happened and I missed some free throws, I’m going to be pissed off at myself but it ain’t gonna break me because the confidence is built-in,” said Lillard in an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s What’s In Your Glass show.

Lillard, a five-time All-Star and a known performer on crunch time situations, shockingly missed a pair of pressure-packed freebies that proved costly for the Portland Trail Blazers, who continue to vie for a spot for Playoffs inside the Orlando bubble.

The uncanny incident sparked the said tension with George and Beverly that even extended beyond the final buzzer. The Clippers pair went to take a shot at Portland’s position in the bubble, wherein a single loss is deemed crucial in the Blazers’ bid to advance.

But Lillard, as if shifting to his D.A.M.E Dolla character, retaliated with a resounding statement as he reminded both players of his clutch exploits that ended their respective seasons in the past.

“Let me say this, for one, I knew what happened. I expect myself to make those free throws and I didn’t when my team needed it, which was a failure for me that I can accept,” the 30-year-old spitfire guard said shortly after Saturday’s game. “But asking me about Patrick Beverley who I sent him home before at the end of a game. Paul George got sent home by me last year in the playoffs.

“So they know. The reason they (are) reacting like that is because what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect and it just shows what I’ve done at a high clip more times than not. So, I’m not offended by it. If anything, it should just tell you how much it hurt them to go through what I put them through in those situations previously.”

Lillard immediately backed up his words by scoring 51 points in Sunday’s 124-121 win against the Philadelphia 76ers to record his fifth 50-point game of the season, and more importantly, keep the Blazers alive in contention to punch a ticket to the postseason.