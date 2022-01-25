Damon Albarn has apologized to Taylor Swift for implying that she does not write her own songs.

Damon Albarn, the frontman of Blur, has apologized to Taylor Swift “unconditionally and unconditionally” after claiming in a US magazine that she does not write her own songs.

During a social media exchange, he stated that criticizing the pop megastar’s songwriting was “the last thing I would want to do.”

Swift “doesn’t write her own songs,” according to British musician Albarn, 53, who prefers Billie Eilish, a “really interesting songwriter,” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Swift, who topped the charts with Red (Taylor’s Version) in November, called his claims “completely false” and said his “hot take” was hurtful.

“I completely agree with you,” Albarn tweeted in response to Swift’s enraged message.

“I had a conversation about songwriting, but it was unfortunately reduced to clickbait.”

“Co-writing is very different from writing,” Albarn said in response to Swift’s claim that she co-writes her songs during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m not picking on anyone; I’m just pointing out that there’s a significant difference between a songwriter and a co-writer.”

“When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there… Billie Eilish and her brother are really interesting songwriters.”

“That appeals to me more than Taylor Swift does.”

“It’s just darker – not as upbeat as before.”

It’s a lot more minor and strange.

She is exceptional, in my opinion.”

Swift, 32, topped the charts with her most recent album, a re-recording of her fourth studio album, Red, released in an attempt to reclaim control of her music.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” she said online in response to Albarn’s comments.

“All of my songs are written by me.”

Your point of view is completely false and extremely damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs, but trying to discredit my writing is f***ed up.”

WOW!!!

“PS, in case you were wondering, I wrote this tweet entirely by myself,” she added.

