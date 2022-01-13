‘Damp January’ is Dry January without the deprivation – and it could help you drink more responsibly throughout the year.

‘Damp January’ is Dry January without the cold turkey – and it could help you drink more healthily throughout the year.
Cutting back on drinking instead of going teetotal for a month is more manageable and can help us re-establish our relationship with alcohol.
Peter has had a hectic week.
The 28-year-old teacher has completed his first week back after the holidays, and he and his coworkers have gathered in the pub for a debrief.
Peter used to drink five pints at these Friday socials, but now he only drinks a single glass of Pinot Grigio.
He explains, “I’m attempting to develop healthier drinking habits.”
“However, I don’t want to stop drinking cold turkey.”
Peter is one of a growing number of people who are opting for “damp January” instead of Dry January, in which people limit or at least moderate their usual alcohol intake rather than quitting completely.
Dry January was launched in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK as a specific concept (rather than an unofficial recovery from December’s excesses). It has proven popular, with research from the charity revealing that one in every five drinkers in the UK takes up the challenge after the festive season.
Many people, however, do not make it through the entire month; according to a recent survey by the drinks company Volvic, more than half of Britons are likely to abandon Dry January by the second week, and three out of ten would prefer to give up alcohol for a shorter period of time.
Cara, 31, wants to cut down on her drinking but can’t commit to 30 days without it.
The mental-health activist is attempting to improve her health in January after noticing that her sleeping pattern has become disrupted.
She explains, “I used to drink a lot more socially than I do now.”
“I didn’t want to miss out on Dry January, so I skipped it.”
I enjoy a glass of wine or the occasional cocktail and didn’t want to completely deprive myself of something I enjoy – life is too short!”
It’s self-evident that staying alcohol-free for the entire month of January is good for your health.
Dr. Elizabeth Rogers, associate clinical director at Bupa Health Clinics, lists improved sleep quality, healthier liver function, and improved mood as three of the physical benefits of quitting drinking.
The draconian nature of Dry January, on the other hand, frequently sets participants up for failure.
How to do damp January
Set a target
Decide in advance how many units of alcohol you plan to drink each day or week over the month, and keep a count as you go along to make sure you stick to it. UK guidelines say it is safest to drink no more than 14 units a week, spread over the week.
Have drink-free days
Designate some days of the week as no-alcohol days, especially if this is usually rare for you. Or confine drinking to the weekend – but be careful this doesn’t give you permission to binge on your drinking days, undoing all your good work. The idea is to reset your relationship with alcohol.
Choose low-alcohol drinks
When you do drink, switching to low-ABV (alcohol by volume) versions of your favourite drinks will help you reduce overall intake. Low-ABV drinks have a strength of between 0.5 and 1.2 per cent alcohol, compared with around 12 per cent for regular wine and 5 per cent for lager. For cocktails lovers, there are also low- or no-ABV spirits.
Dilute your drinks
If you’re a beer lover, opt for shandy (half beer, half lemonade) to help eke out the units. If wine is your tipple, learn to love wine spritzer: white wine with fizzy water is refreshing and can be sipped for longer.
How much? Cheap no-alcohol alternatives
Those sticking to their Dry January plans this year may be appreciating the increasingly wide range of no-alcohol drinks that ape the real deal. There are so many zero-alcohol gins, beers, ciders, vodkas and sparkling wines that the temporary, or permanent, teetotaller is spoilt for choice.
But not everyone is convinced by the premium prices attached to a number of products. Restaurant critic Marina O’Loughlin spoke for many earlier this month when she tweeted, crossly, that “non-alcoholic ‘spirits’ are an absolute cynical rip. There’s no reason at all for gin-flavoured water to cost c. 20 quid”.
She hit a nerve with other frustrated buyers: “Half the cost is the packaging. All fur coat and no knickers” said one. Others rushed to recommend their more keenly priced favourites, from Irn Bru to tonic and bitters, kombucha to fizzy water with lemon (if you want to look as if you’re joining in with a G&T) or mint tea if you don’t give a damn.
For the “sober curious”, non-alcoholic versions of their go-to drinks can be a helpful way to reduce their units, but they can be problematic for those in recovery from alcoholism.
If drinking had become a problem, knocking back a toothless version of an old foe may lead to cravings for the real thing, or simply be a reminder of a time when life was out of control.
I gave up drinking two years ago and now prefer to have sparkling water or a nice cup of tea if I’m not in the mood for anything sugary, or diluted elderflower cordial when I am.
Ginger beer can be incredibly sugary, but mixing it with soda water makes for a refreshing (and cheap) long drink that’s not quite as likely to leave me hyperactive.
I stupidly paid £7 for a “sober” negroni when out for a celebratory dinner recently and regretted it. It tasted like watered down cough mixture – although come to think of it, negronis always did taste like medicine. At least the only hangover I had after the ersatz cocktail was financial.
Rebecca Armstrong