‘Damp January’ is Dry January without the deprivation – and it could help you drink more responsibly throughout the year.

‘Damp January’ is Dry January without the cold turkey – and it could help you drink more healthily throughout the year.

Cutting back on drinking instead of going teetotal for a month is more manageable and can help us re-establish our relationship with alcohol.

Peter has had a hectic week.

The 28-year-old teacher has completed his first week back after the holidays, and he and his coworkers have gathered in the pub for a debrief.

Peter used to drink five pints at these Friday socials, but now he only drinks a single glass of Pinot Grigio.

He explains, “I’m attempting to develop healthier drinking habits.”

“However, I don’t want to stop drinking cold turkey.”

Peter is one of a growing number of people who are opting for “damp January” instead of Dry January, in which people limit or at least moderate their usual alcohol intake rather than quitting completely.

Dry January was launched in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK as a specific concept (rather than an unofficial recovery from December’s excesses). It has proven popular, with research from the charity revealing that one in every five drinkers in the UK takes up the challenge after the festive season.

Many people, however, do not make it through the entire month; according to a recent survey by the drinks company Volvic, more than half of Britons are likely to abandon Dry January by the second week, and three out of ten would prefer to give up alcohol for a shorter period of time.

Cara, 31, wants to cut down on her drinking but can’t commit to 30 days without it.

The mental-health activist is attempting to improve her health in January after noticing that her sleeping pattern has become disrupted.

She explains, “I used to drink a lot more socially than I do now.”

“I didn’t want to miss out on Dry January, so I skipped it.”

I enjoy a glass of wine or the occasional cocktail and didn’t want to completely deprive myself of something I enjoy – life is too short!”

It’s self-evident that staying alcohol-free for the entire month of January is good for your health.

Dr. Elizabeth Rogers, associate clinical director at Bupa Health Clinics, lists improved sleep quality, healthier liver function, and improved mood as three of the physical benefits of quitting drinking.

The draconian nature of Dry January, on the other hand, frequently sets participants up for failure.

(Photo: Henrik Sorensen/Getty) How to do damp January Set a target Decide in advance how many units of alcohol you plan to drink each day or week over the month, and keep a count as you go along to make sure you stick to it. UK ­guidelines say it is safest to drink no more than 14 units a week, spread over the week. Have drink-free days Designate some days of the week as no-alcohol days, especially if this is usually rare for you. Or confine drinking to the weekend – but be careful this doesn’t give you permission to binge on your drinking days, undoing all your good work. The idea is to reset your relationship with alcohol. Choose low-alcohol drinks When you do drink, switching to low-ABV (alcohol by volume) versions of your favourite drinks will help you reduce overall intake. Low-ABV drinks have a strength of between 0.5 and 1.2 per cent alcohol, compared with around 12 per cent for regular wine and 5 per cent for lager. For cocktails lovers, there are also low- or no-ABV spirits. Dilute your drinks If you’re a beer lover, opt for shandy (half beer, half lemonade) to help eke out the units. If wine is your tipple, learn to love wine spritzer: white wine with fizzy water is refreshing and can be sipped for longer.