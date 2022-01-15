Dan Bongino of Fox News has had his YouTube account suspended and demonetized for spreading false information about COVID-19.

For spreading false information about COVID-19, Fox News’ Dan Bongino’s YouTube account has been suspended and demonetized.

Dan Bongino, a Fox News host and right-wing commentator, is about to have a rough week on YouTube after multiple reports claim he was suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

According to a Yahoo.com story, Bongino was temporarily suspended after saying that “masks are useless in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.” As a result, he won’t be able to upload content, and his channel was demonetized.

And it appears that he may be done with the platform entirely — a decision he made on his own.

YouTube, according to the report, does not allow “content about COVID-19 that poses a serious risk of egregious harm,” as well as “medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities, such as the World Health Organization.”

Masks are “a key measure to reduce transmission and save lives,” according to the World Health Organization and numerous peer-reviewed studies.

Bongino’s suspension is only for one week, according to the report, because it is his first strike under the YouTube policy.

If he receives another strike within 90 days, he will be suspended for two weeks, and if he receives a third strike within that time, his channel will be removed.

After 30 days, he will be able to reapply for YouTube’s Partner Program and start receiving payment for his channel’s content, according to the report.

However, according to the report, Bongino has already taken to Twitter, stating that once the suspension is lifted, he will “immediately post content on why masks have been totally ineffective in stopping the pandemic.”