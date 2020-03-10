Dan Murphy’s: The $13.90 wine named ‘best value pick’ of 2020

A $13.90 bottle of Pinot Gris has won the title of ‘best value pick’ at the inaugural Australian Decoded Wine Awards.

Held by Dan Murphy’s, the awards saw a panel of 12 experts from across Australia blind taste thousands of varieties of wine – and the The Noble Fellows Baron Betsy Pinot Gris Marlborough from New Zealand was dubbed best value ‘light white’.

The wine was one of seven finalists in the ‘lighter white under $20’ category and described by South Australian wine merchant Kathy Gertau as ‘exceptional value and juicy with an enjoyably dry finish’.

The Australian experts judged the beverage on it’s structure, complexity and tannins and praised its apple, pear and spice notes.

This year’s under $20 finalists were Knappstein Riesling, Devil’s Lair The Hidden Cave Chardonnay, Z Wine Rustica Barossa Valley Grenache,Langmeil Three Gardens Shiraz Mourvedre Grenache, Blue Pyrenees Bone Dry Rosé and the Jansz Tasmania Vintage Cuvée 2014.

The over $20 finalists included Morris Old Rare Liqueur Topaque, Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Seppelt Drumborg Vineyard Riesling 2018, Xanadu Chardonnay 2018 and Craggy Range Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

The Noble Fellows wine range from Marlborough New Zealand, recently launched in Australia.

It also includes a Marlborough Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Rosé and Grüner Veltliner.

The Noble Fellows range is now available at Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores and cost between $5 to $22.

‘We are excited to introduce Noble Fellows wine,’ BWS merchandise manager,’ Chris Mattes, said.

‘The grapes in each of the five varieties have been carefully chosen for their intensity of flavour and delicious balance of fruit and acidity, characteristic of this award-winning wine region.’

Chris continued: ‘With an RRP of $22 per bottle, Noble Fellows offers the delectable taste of a premium wine for an affordable price.’