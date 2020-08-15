Dana White Vows Something Will Go Down With Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has repeatedly teased a return to the ring, but nothing has come to fruition. But with some help from UFC president Dana White, something could progress moving forward.

Given that the world is now in a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the best that both sides can do right now is a plan for the future. But as far as White is concerned, getting Mayweather to enter the ring once more is a possibility.

White claimed that the 43-year-old wants to fight, although he needs to get everything on his end settled first. Once he does, however, White is confident he can whip something up.

“Floyd wants to fight,” White said to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports in an Instagram Live interview. “He wants to fight. We’re going to probably … listen, I’m dealing with all the (expletive) that’s going on with 2020 right now. Floyd and I want to work together. We want to do something. We’re going to do something. I just need a little more time to get my (expletive) together.”

The sudden shift in tone in White seems to indicate that Mayweather is pretty determined to try and fight again. In a previous post, there were suggestions of a possible rematch with Conor McGregor, something that the UFC prexy immediately shot down. He maintained that unless The Notorious says otherwise, McGregor remains retired.

Mayweather could engage in another exhibition bout like the one he had with Tenshin Nasukawa, whom he faced on New Year’s Eve of 2018. The Flamboyant One hardly had any difficulty against the Japanese MMA fighter. Mayweather made $9 million in that Rizin 14 fight, Forbes reported.

But the only thing certain for Mayweather is that if he does choose to fight again, it will be a boxing match. The undefeated boxer made it clear that he would never fight in a cage, Boxingscene reported.

“No [I won’t compete in MMA]. I think just like how winning teams receive a home-field advantage in the playoffs … you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and my record isn’t broken,” Mayweather said.

Despite being out of the ring for some time, Mayweather remains a target of several boxers. And there is perhaps no bigger name pursuing him other than Manny Pacquiao, the same boxer he won via unanimous decision in May 2015.