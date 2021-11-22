‘Dancing Grannies’ were among those killed in Waukesha parade carnage, while a priest and young dancers were injured.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a well-known group of performers, have confirmed that some of their members were killed in the chaos at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday.

The group said it was “devastated” to learn that some of its members were among the five killed by a speeding SUV that sped through the parade on Main Street at 4.30 p.m. in a statement posted on Facebook.

A number of the members of the group were also hurt.

It’s currently unknown how many people died or were injured.

“The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devastated by this terrible tragedy of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade,” the troupe wrote in its Facebook post.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade, bringing joy and happiness to people of all ages.”

“The grannies enjoyed hearing the audience’s cheers and applause while performing, which brightened their faces and warmed their hearts.”

The victims were “extremely passionate Grannies” who served as “the glue” that held the group together, according to the group.

“Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time,” the statement continued, “and as more information and updates become available, they will be posted.”

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, as well as their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, and everyone else whose lives have been forever changed.”

To join the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, all you have to do is be a grandmother.

Members are typically in their early 50s to their mid-70s in age.

Every year, the award-winning group participates in over 20 parades throughout the state, dancing through the streets and shaking their pompoms to raise money for charity.

In Waukesha, Episcopal Priest David Simmons of St.

The women are a “staple” at such events, according to Matthias Episcopal Church, according to The Washington Post.

“It’s pretty adorable, honestly,” he said. “It’s elderly women dancing really hard, and it’s something that people look forward to in the parade.”

According to the group’s official website, they get together once a week to practice choreographed routines and have around 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren between them.

“Waukesha here we come!!!” the group wrote on Facebook just hours before the deadly carnage on Sunday.

Since the grannies’ deaths were confirmed, tributes and condolence messages have poured in from all over the world.

“This news breaks my heart, and I am deeply saddened to hear it.

Our parades were always dominated by these grannies.

Their existence…

