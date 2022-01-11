Dancing On Ice, according to a Coronation Street actress, is scarier than climbing Everest.

“I walked to Everest base camp with a team and was on two feet.”

It’s only a matter of time before the new season of Dancing on Ice premieres.

And the contestants have been putting in a lot of effort to meet the high expectations we have set for them.

Sally Dynevor isn’t afraid of putting in long hours.

The 58-year-old actress, who portrays Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street, admitted that her previous life challenges had been nerve-wracking, but that the popular skating show was “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

Dynevor is part of a star-studded lineup that includes Liberty Poole from Love Island and Bez from Happy Mondays.

“Another terrifying thing I did for Prevent Breast Cancer was cycle from London to Paris, and I promised myself that I would never do anything without two feet on the ground again.”

“With this, I have two feet on the ground, but the ice is extremely slippery, which is extremely dangerous.”

“I’m terrified of falling through the ice.”

It terrifies me to think about it.

“This is the most terrifying thing I’ve ever attempted.”

When Dynevor appears on the popular skating show, she says she wants to be “an inspiration to older women” and will seize “every opportunity” that comes her way.

“I figured if I didn’t do it this year, I wouldn’t do it ever.”

All I have to do now is swallow my pride and get it over with.

“It’s critical for me to face my fears at this age.”

“I probably wouldn’t have done anything scary a couple of years ago, but as I’ve gotten older, I think I’ve just got to.”

“I hope I’ll be an inspiration to older women,” she added.

If you have the chance to do something, take it.

“I still feel like a 21-year-old, not a 58-year-old, so I believe you have to seize every opportunity.”

“It’s a lot easier now that my kids are grown up.”

I am a hands-on mom, but this feels like my time.”

Dynevor is married to Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor off-screen, and her daughter Phoebe, 26, who stars in the Netflix series Bridgerton, was her inspiration for acting.

On Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 p.m., Dancing On Ice will premiere.