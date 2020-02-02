Dancing on Ice fans outraged over unexpected elimination hours after Caprice’s exit

Fans were not happy over the decision to keep the skate-off despite Caprice leaving the show hours earlier

On the latest instalment of Dancing on Ice Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt were sent packing – just hours after Caprice decided to quit the competition.

With the American star leaving hours earlier, viewers thought there would be no need to send one couple home.

However, Kevin and Brianne, and Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Eavers, found themselves in the bottom two, and both couples had to skate again in a chance to prove themselves.

With the judges baffled at Ian and Matt being at the bottom, they unanimously decided to save the same-sex couple in favour of Kevin and Brianne.

But the unexpected vote off didn’t go down well with viewers at home.

Taking to social media, one viewer fumed: ” Why did we even have a skate-off tonight? Didn’t Caprice vote herself off by quitting?”

“Why are they still doing a vote off tonight when Caprice quit and Libby can’t skate because she’s ill? Surely it makes sense to just not have a vote this week,” a second wrote.

“Surely they could have put a pro routine in place of the skate-off to fill the gap? There’s no need for a vote off this week, Caprice has left so it’s her that’s gone this week,” a third remarked.

And a fourth was equally unimpressed: “Why was there a vote off after Caprice left and Libby didn’t skate…. doesn’t seem fair!”

Caprice’s Dancing on Ice journey came to an end when her rep confirmed the mum-of-two had left the competition just hours before Sunday evening’s episode.

The TV personality split from pro partner Hamish Gaman mid-way through the competition, and re-partnered with pro Oscar Peters.

In a statement, a rep for the 48-year-old told Mirror Online: “It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice.

“It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons.”

Her spokeswoman continued: “Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful.”

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.