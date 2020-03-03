Dancing On Ice fans speechless as Holly Willoughby rocks plunging nude illusion gown

Dancing On Ice fans were left speechless tonight after Holly Willoughby presented the Sunday night ITV staple in a daring plunging naked illusion gown alongside Phillip Schofield

Dancing On Ice starlet Holly Willoughby left fans lost for words after hosting the hit ITV show alongside Phillip Schofield in a racy plunging gown.

The This Morning starlet made sure all eyes were on her as she took to the ice rink to welcome on the professional dancers and their celebrity partners.

Oozing sex appeal, Holly, 39, ditched her bra as she slipped into a plunging gown.

Made out of a mixture of nude material and sheer panels, the garment gave the impression that Holly was exposing more skin than she actually was.

Scooping all the way to her navel, the Cinderella-esque number allowed Holly to flaunt her trim frame while keeping her modesty intact.

The dress was completed with intricate silver floral detailing.

Keen to show off the outfit, Holly posted a behind the scenes snap of her wearing the cheeky number.

Replying to the shot, one fan wrote: “You look sensational.”

Another added: “Holly, this dress is fire.”

“So hot. Totally stunning,” a third continued.

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers simply replied: “Wow,” before adding a string of love heart emojis.

Earlier this week it was claims Caprice has been banned from next week’s final after she quit the show and ranted about it publicly.

A show insider told Daily Star Sunday: “Producers want the final to be a celebration.

“There is so much planned for the big night. So the last thing they want is for the focus to be on Caprice. They don’t want her there.

“Her exit is not something they want to dwell on.

“So everyone will be back apart from her.”