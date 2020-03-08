Dancing with the Stars contestants’ salaries are revealed

Some of Dancing with the Stars’ top contestants earned absolutely nothing to appear on the show, according to an eye-opening report.

While former Bachelorette Angie Kent and Olivia Newton John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi were among the top earners, Beau Ryan and Ed Kavalee didn’t get a cent, according to Woman’s Day.

Spirited star Claudia Karvan earned just $15,000 for her appearance, as did actor Christian Wilkins, former MAFS groom Dean Wells, retired AFL star Travis Cloke and X-Factor winner turned Eurovision contestant Dami Im.

Woman’s Day also claimed Olivia Newton-John called in favours to secure her daughter the highest fee on this year’s show.

Meanwhile, former NRL star and The Amazing Race Australia host Beau Ryan and Comedian Ed Kavalee weren’t paid at all to appear in the competition.

However, the two Ten stars are said to be on ‘monster retainers’, being paid at least $150,000 each for their ongoing appearances on the network.

Angie Kent was said to be the second highest earner alongside comedian Celia Pacquola, each earning $40,000.

This didn’t stop the former Gogglebox star from becoming just the second competitor to be booted from the competition.

A source told Woman’s Day that many of the stars appeared on the show to increase their profile.

‘Why else do you think someone as acclaimed as Claudia is getting paid so low? They’ve told her it’s the perfect way to reinvent herself with a younger audience,’ the source said.

Network 10 said the claims were ‘completely inaccurate and misleading’.