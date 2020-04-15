Dangerous queues in the Moscow metro in full growth of the coronavirus

Amid the recommendations for social distancing recommended by the Moscow City Council to fight Covid-19 pneumonia, the city’s residents who have today been authorized to travel on public transport

Using QR codes, they found huge queues at the subway entrances this morning due to police controls.

According to the Moscow radio Eco, the users of the Moscow metro are being forced to wait between 30 and 40 minutes for the agents stationed at the entrance of the suburban to verify that all are provided with the QR code safe-conduct that has entered into force today. and that it is granted to authorized workers, to those who go to the doctor or to those who have been able to justify the urgent need for a displacement.

Social networks have been filled with criticism from citizens who fear that such a situation will trigger the number of Covid-19 cases due to the crowds and the short distance between people waiting in queues. Some have complained that, due to these traffic jams at the entrance to the subway, they have been late for an appointment with the doctor. There are also retentions on the access roads to Moscow, where it is also being verified that motorists carry the corresponding safe-conduct.

By order of the mayor of the capital, Sergey Sobianin, these passes are mandatory as of today. The Moscow alderman has had to appeal to the Russian Ministry of the Interior so that his patrols speed up the procedures and avoid that the need to verify the documentation causes dangerous crowds for the health of citizens in a situation like the current one. The city’s Interior Department warned on Tuesday that such controls would be carried out on a large scale.

Moscow, accumulates since Tuesday 1,774 new infections by coronavirus, 285 more than in the previous part, and 106 deaths. The total of infected in the Russian capital thus rises to 14,776. Nationwide, 3,388 new cases of the disease have been registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 24,490 and 198 to the number of deceased. The rebound in Russia compared to the previous day has been 614 infections. President Vladimir Putin is planning a new videoconference with the government today, during which, according to the Russian media, he will again address the public. .