‘Dangerously extreme’ 40C heatwave stretches across Europe as sunbathers ignore social distancing to soak up the rays

EUROPE faces a “dangerous and extreme” heatwave as temperatures are set to surge past 40C, an expert has warned.

Pictures have emerged today of sunbathers continuing to ignore social distancing guidelines as the weather reaches boiling point in western European countries.

BBC Weather forecaster Nick Miller warns large swatches of the continent face dangerously high temperatures which will last into next week.

He said: “More heat and for some extreme heat on the cards for western parts of Europe.

“There are no weather systems close by but we do have an area of low pressure with a few lingering storms as we look at the picture into Friday into southern parts of Italy, the Balkans and into Greece.

“Elsewhere, you can see that most places are going to be dry.”

Mr Miller said the extreme heat would impact holiday hotspots in Spain, France and the UK over the next week.

He said: “This zone in western Europe is where we have got those higher temperatures.

“Places will be in the mid to upper 30s but some hotspots will be in the low 40s.

“There is some quite dangerous heat coming up in places.

“If you move the clock forward and into Saturday there is little change.”