Dangjiren horse racing festival held in Damxung County, Tibet

A rider waits for his competition of a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2020. Dangjiren literally means a grand party in Damxung, a county located at an average altitude of 4,300 meters in northern Lhasa. During the Dangjiren horse racing festival, local residents wearing colorful long-sleeved clothes and hats race against each other on horses decorated with colorful ornaments. In 2008, the festival, featuring competitions such as horse race, tug of war and stone-lifting, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. Nowadays, the horse racing festival has become a cultural tourism industry brand integrating sports events and traditional culture exchange. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)