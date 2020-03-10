Dani Ceballos sent warning by team-mate ahead of Arsenal’s clash with West Ham

Arsenal face off against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday with Spain team-mates Dani Ceballos and Pablo Fornals ready to take each other on

Dani Ceballos has been warned friendship goes out of the window when Arsenal face West Ham on Saturday – by international team-mate Pablo Fornals.

The Spanish pair were pivotal to victory in the Under 21 European Championship last summer before both making the move to London.

Whilst Fornals penned a permanent deal with West Ham, Ceballos left Real Madrid for a temporary stint at Arsenal where he has been given a new lease of life under Mikel Arteta after an injury nightmare.

The duo – who both have senior caps for Spain – will face off at the Emirates on Saturday in a huge game for both sides with the Hammers fighting for survival and Arsenal targeting a Champions League push.

But Fornals has warned Ceballos he will be on the losing side as their friendship goes out the window for two hours.

“We have been playing together or against each other since we were 15 years old,” Fornals told Marca .

“It’s nice to meet in London, but I warn you that we’re going to win.

“For two hours, Dani won’t be my friend [laughs].”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked about Ceballos’ long-term future at the club ahead of the game amid talk of a permanent deal.

“We haven’t had any discussions about it,” he said .”I’m really happy with Dani and what he’s bringing to the team right now.

“It took him a while after his injury to get to the level that he has and that I’ve seen in the past.

“He’s performing much better now and that’s why he’s playing much more games.”

He is set for an increasingly important role over the coming weeks after fellow midfielder Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured ankle in Monday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth.

Matteo Guendouzi has also fallen out of favour with reports he is among three stars who could be sold by Arteta to fund a summer spending spree.