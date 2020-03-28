Dani Rovira reveals that she has cancer: «I am not afraid; I’m quiet”

Dani Rovira (39 years old) has cancer. The Malaga actor and comedian published the news yesterday through his social networks, in which he reported that he suffers from Hodgkin lymphoma that was detected last week, after several months in which he has been “dragging some fatigue and discomfort ».

Rovira, who underwent her first chemotherapy session yesterday, admitted not being afraid and being calm to face the long fight that still lies ahead against the “bug.” In this sense, he assured that the doctors are optimistic and that the disease has a good prognosis, although he is aware of the risks he faces given the complicated situation the country is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus.

“I will become part of that high-risk population when my defenses and immune system begin to fail me in a few days, so I will have to take care of myself, take care of myself and let myself take care of myself a little more,” he said in a publication that was accompanied by a photograph. of his arm during the first session to which he has undergone. Lymphoma affects the immune system. It is a type of cancer caused by the proliferation of lymphocytes and of which there are several subtypes, which are included in Hodgkin lymphomas -the case of the actor- and non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

The symptoms that are linked to this hematological cancer usually go unnoticed, which often affects patients psychologically. Their cancer is not visible to the naked eye and although it seems that they are well, they do not live it like that. In Spain, around 1,000 new cases of this disease are detected every year, according to the Spanish Association of People Affected by Lymphoma, Myeloma and Leukemia (AEAL).

Until recently, early-stage, good-prognosis Hodgkin lymphoma was treated with external radiation therapy, without chemotherapy. But, according to the Association, the high incidence of relapses – about 30% – and late side effects from radiotherapy has currently combined the two in standard treatment.

Chemotherapy

Rovira himself has confirmed in the publication on his Instagram profile that he is undergoing chemotherapy, and that during these days he is at home accompanied by his dogs and his “life partner”, actress Clara Lago (30), with whom he has resumed his relationship. “We will be fighting and protecting ourselves at home,” he explained in the statement.

His diagnosis has coincided with the exceptional situation in the country, where the state of alarm forces him, like the rest of the Spanish, to remain isolated. Despite this, he stressed that he has the “telematic” affection of his family and friends and sent a reassuring message, assuring that he is in the hands of “wonderful” doctors whom he blindly trusts.

For the next few weeks he released a message of encouragement and appealed to humor to weather the storm in the best possible way. «I ask you to continue as before. Taking care of each other. Adding solidarity, humor, humanity … For my part, we will continue to shoulder our shoulders from home. Humor and love is our best recipe. All this will happen », read the text.

In his message he wanted to remember in a special way his countryman Pablo Ráez, who died in February 2017 as a result of leukemia: “As my favorite hero once said: Always Strong”. The case of the young Marbella player toured all of Spain as an example of improvement. His activity in social networks managed to increase by 1,300% bone marrow donations in Malaga. Rovira was one of the first known faces to ask for support for his cause, sharing messages of encouragement and visiting him in the hospital. .