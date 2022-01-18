Daniel Boulton, a violent ex-boyfriend, stabbed his mother and son, 9, to death before fleeing, sparking a 24-hour manhunt.

A MUM and her son were brutally stabbed to death by her violent ex-boyfriend, who pleaded guilty to their murders today.

At her home in Louth, Lincs., Daniel Boulton, 30, allegedly stabbed Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren “DJ” Henson “numerous times.”

He then led cops on a 24-hour manhunt before stabbing an off-duty cop in the leg as they attempted to apprehend him.

Bolton pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter today, but he maintains his innocence in the 2020 murders of his mother and son.

He also admitted to assaulting PC Stephen Dennis and burgling an empty cottage in Hubbards Hill, Louth, the day after the killings.

Boulton claims he was suffering from a mental health condition at the time of the double murder, and a jury at Lincoln Crown Court must now decide whether he is guilty of the double murder.

Bethany had a restraining order against Boulton at the time of her death, according to the court, which was issued following a police report in November 2019.

After another incident in February 2021, a new restraining order was issued, but Boulton allegedly continued to visit Bethany and message her.

After Bethany first reported Boulton for domestic violence in November 2020, social services were reportedly involved with the family, according to jurors.

He was told he couldn’t contact his ex, but he “repeatedly disobeyed” the order by sending her nearly 900 Facebook messages the weekend before the attack.

Prosecutor Katherine Goddard QC told the court that he had developed a “hatred” for Darren, who suffers from autism.

Before launching his violent attack, he threatened to “wipe out” her family’s blood line.

On the day of the attack, he walked 28 miles to her house, stabbing the couple multiple times.

Bethany was found in the front room and Darren was found on the floor of his bedroom, both with stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Just days after the attack, the family was supposed to relocate to an address that Boulton was unaware of.

A nine-month-old baby was also discovered alone crawling around the house, “clearly distressed,” but…

