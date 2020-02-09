Daniel Dubois sounds warning to Joe Joyce after heavyweight clash confirmed

Daniel Dubois has vowed to put Joe Joyce “to sleep” in the most devastating performance of his career when they meet on April 11

The British heavyweight champion will face Joyce at the O2 in London on April 11.

The pair are putting their unbeaten records on the line early in their professional careers with just 24 fights between them.

But both have knocked out all but one of their opponents so far which sets this up to be a thrilling clash.

“I am going to put him to sleep,” said Dubois, 22.

“This is the biggest fight of my career without doubt. This will be the fight that announces me to the world.

“I think I am better than Joe in every department. I have a better jab, I have better movement, I have more power.

“The only thing Joe has over me is experience, but he’s never boxed anyone as young and as hungry as me.

“This will be the most devastating performance of my career.”

Joyce, at 34, does carry more experience than Dubois despite having fewer pro fights.

The Londoner was a decorated amateur which including an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016.

Both men are gambling by taking this fight on but the winner will be catapulted into world-title contention.

Joyce said: “This is a massive fight there’s no denying that there’s a lot on the line on both sides but experience is something you can’t buy and I’ve got tonnes of it.

“I believe it’ll play a huge factor in this fight.”

Both fighters are promoted by Frank Warren which made the deal possible while it will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office.

It is considered one of the most exciting heavyweight matches of the year not involving the big three of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Warren said: “People always talks about wanting the best to fight the best.

“Well, on February 22 we have the No.1 and No.2 heavyweights in the world in Fury and Wilder settling a score in Las Vegas.

“Then in April we have the two best up and coming heavyweights in the world putting it on the line at the O2 Arena.

“It is a fight that needed to be made to see which man is ready to challenge the elite at the top end of the division and which one will reset and go again.

“This is one both men could easily have avoided and navigated a less perilous route to the top, but they want to get it on and give the fans what they want to see.

“When that first bell rings and it will be edge-of-seat stuff right from the off.

“The contrast in styles will be fascinating, Daniel being a classic banger, with strong fundamentals and a ramrod jab that gets better all the time.

“Joe has got a style all of his own and comes at his opponents relentlessly from every angle.

“Can Daniel withstand the swarming force of Joe? Can Joe absorb the bludgeoning power of Daniel? We’ll find out soon enough on April 11 and it is absolutely one not to be missed.”