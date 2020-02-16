Daniel Kerr’s troubled past from fist fights with Ben Cousins and multiple run ins with the law

From the moment he entered the AFL, West Coast Eagles great Daniel Kerr was both immensely talented and troubled.

Kerr was picked early in the 2000 draft and had such a blistering debut season he was the runner-up for the 2001 Rising Star award.

But just the next year he was already in trouble after an infamous punch up with superstar, and even more wayward, teammate Ben Cousins in a seedy nightclub.

That set the stage for numerous incidents on and off the field, the latest of which is him being found passed out on the footpath about 7.45am on Wednesday after an all-night bender.

The 36-year-old was in the Western Australian goldfields town of Kalgoorlie for meetings of a security company he part-owns, which provides bouncers for the Palace Hotel.

Kerr was found unresponsive on Kalgoorlie’s main drag, Hannan Street, and taken to hospital with suspected alcohol poisoning, but discharged himself hours later.

He played down the incident as ‘a bit of a joke’ and noted that his drunken antics were only news because he was white – unlike the 50 Aboriginal homeless on the town’s streets.

‘I wasn’t being violent, I wasn’t breaking the law, it was just a bit of fun. A bit of stupidity but nothing else to it,’ he told 7News.

‘These days with the three kids [and]the businesses I’m running I don’t really get to let the hair down too much. I probably let it down a little bit too much this time.’

Kerr said he accepted his behaviour was stupid but that he wasn’t being rude or violent to anyone and, unlike past controversies, there was no drugs involved.

After the all-night festivities he was walking to Hannan’s Hotel for more booze, but ‘didn’t quite make it’ before he passed out.

Kerr was right that passing out in the street is minor compared to many of his previous indiscretions.

The punch up with Cousins at the team’s end of season bash was the result of ongoing bad blood between the two young Eagles stars stemming from Kerr dating Cousins’ sister.

Witnesses at the notorious Club Bayview at the time recalled Cousins about 11pm yelling ‘this is not over’ to Kerr after a long argument, to much Kerr turned his nose up at his captain.

Cousins responded by punching Kerr in the face so hard he fell backwards against the bar.

Kerr got his revenge later that night by pushing Cousins down the club’s long flight of stairs, breaking his arm.

Kerr rebounded to take the AFL’s mark of the year in 2003 but in 2004 was in more legal trouble when he pleaded guilty to forging a prescription for 50 Valium pills to help with pain following a knee operation.

He was fined $400 and West Coast docked him a further $5,000 and made him do community service throughout the season.

By 2005 Kerr had established himself as one of the toughest players in the league and frequently brought down much bigger opponents with ferocious tackles.

He also starred in West Coast’s 2006 premiership win despite having detached ligaments in his foot.

However, the same year he was ruled ineligible for the Brownlow Medal due to a suspension for striking, an act he repeated in 2009.

This period was the pinnacle of Kerr’s career as he finished second to Cousins in the 2005 Brownlow count, and second again to Jimmy Bartell in 2007.

But more off-field drama was to quickly follow.

In January 2007 he was fined $2,000 for beating up an 18-year-old partygoer so badly he broke his nose and a tooth, attacking him after Kerr’s sister complained about being groped at a party at the Kerr home.

He was later ordered to pay the teenager $13,125 compensation for his injuries.

Just a month later he jumped on the boot of a taxi, ripped off its aerial and threw it in the driver’s face, injuring him, in a booze-fuelled rampage and was fined $1,800.

Weeks later Kerr was implicated in a drug scandal when 2003 police phone taps revealed him talking about buying drugs and smuggling them interstate.

On the phone to convicted drug dealer Shane Carl Waters, he described the effect the drugs had on him.

‘Yeah, it was f**ked. It turned all pear-shaped. I swear to God. I couldn’t even sleep it was that bad,’ he said.

‘It turned all f**king weird like everyone was… I basically didn’t know where I was and s**t like that.’

On another call, Waters praised Kerr for bringing the drugs back to Perth from Melbourne, where he bought them after a match, and concealed them from Eagles board members at the airport.

‘He’s done well, he’s done well. Daniel Kerr has f**king done well. Friend for life,’ he said.

Kerr had a stellar 2012 season before retiring after the next year, and his lowest point came just a year later.

He spent five nights in jail in November 2014 after he threw flammable liquid in the floor of a Perth house and started a fire, and threatened to set the man and a woman who lived there alight.

He was later jailed for eight months, but walked free as the sentence was suspended for 12 months.

While on bail for those charges, the house he was staying at with his estranged then-wife Natasha Pozo was set on fire, causing $100,000 worth of damage.

Kerr and Ms Pozo married in 2010 and had two daughters before separating in January 2014.

He in 2017 had another child with new girlfriend Michelle Elizabeth Mcatackney.

As with his collapse on the Kalgoorlie pavement on Wednesday, Kerr in 2018 blamed his many scandals on drinking too much.

‘I turned into a person who wasn’t speaking to his family and real mates, and was speaking to a lot of people who were – well put it this way – I don’t speak to one person now who I was speaking to in that time frame,’ he told the West Australian.

‘You become an angry, aggressive person who’s not really that pleasant to be around.’

In 2016 Kerr was being held on remand in jail as his friends and family refused to post his $5,000 bail over allegations he broke a community violence order.

On remand, he punched a glass window and injured his hand, which made him realise he’d never survive in jail. He called his mum and begged her to bail him out.

‘Mum said to me ‘are you going to start behaving, are you going to start looking after your kids, are you going to start becoming a man?’, and that was the turning point for me,’ he said.

Kerr’s sister Sam, the Matilda’s captain and longtime Australian soccer star, didn’t speak to him for two years.

‘All our family’s close but me and Daniel are super-close … he always says ”that’s the thing that brought me back onto the road, that everyone spoke to me except you”.

‘I just really needed that reassurance that things were going to go back to normal.

‘That’s what hurt me the most… when you do things that affect yourself, it also affects other people.’

Kerr had not had any incident in the past few years, and appears to have turned his life around despite continuing to over indulge in the drink that almost ruined his life.