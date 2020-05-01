Daniel Koch, calm crisis management

Unknown to the Swiss public a few weeks ago, Daniel Koch is now “Monsieur Corona”, one of the most popular faces in the country. This doctor, namesake of the famous discoverer of the tuberculosis bacterium, should have retired on 1er April. But as director of the “communicable diseases” division of the federal health ministry, he has to ensure extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The composure of a surgeon

Daniel Koch is in the media every day, and in a cool, calm voice of a surgeon, announces the news, good or bad, of the development of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. “You have to stay calm, there is no point in getting agitated”, he assures. This week, for example, he taught his fellow citizens that the grandparents could once again take their grandchildren in their arms… but still not take care of them, too risky.

A darling of the German-speaking Swiss media, his phlegm irritates the more Latin Swiss, and even to the French neighbors, revealing in spite of himself the cultural fault lines of a country which has 4 official languages. Italian-speaking Ticino judged “Ashamed” his refusal to resort to confinement, and the senator from Haute-Savoie, bordering on French-speaking Switzerland, considered that his strategy endangered the French border departments. The newspaper Berner Zeitung compare it to a “Ascetic meditation guru”, each of whose interventions succeeds in “Lower the collective pulse of the Swiss population”.

15 years of experience

The Luzerner Zeitung welcomes, for his part, that Daniel Koch does not compare the virus to a war, unlike the French President. “The surprise and the stress factor may be comparable, he says. Fortunately, we are far from a war situation. “

It is true that Daniel Koch has 15 years of experience as a doctor with the Red Cross in Sierra Leone, during the civil war, in Uganda with child soldiers, in Rwanda during the genocide. At the Ministry of Health, which he joined 18 years ago, he continued in this humanitarian vein, fighting against the SARS crises and avian flu, then in charge of the “pandemic preparation” section. In a premonitory interview in 2007, he recommended a reserve of 50 masks per family…