Danielle Ghirxi assaulted police officer after losing her phone during boozy day at Newcastle races

A drunk woman threw her high heel at a punter before kicking a police officer in the groin after a day of drinking at the races.

Danielle Ghirxi, 32, had consumed ‘a fair bit of alcohol’ when she went on a incredible rant after losing her handbag and phone at the Newcastle races last year.

She had to be restrained by security after she ran towards another woman screaming: ‘I’ll f***ing kill you, you f***ing piece of shit’.

She then knocked over chairs and continued to hurl abuse at other guests in the members lounge.

‘You f***ing dog c**ts. You aren’t f***ing helping. That c**t stole my stuff,’ she yelled.

Police then attempted to escort her out of the venue but she resisted – tossing her high heel at another woman before kicking a senior constable in the pelvis, the Daily Telegraph reported.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, solicitor Harrison Foulcher claimed his client had ‘blacked out’ on the day of the incident and did not remember what had happened.

‘Her behaviour was obnoxious, but she has cleaned up her act. She is disgusted in her behaviour and can’t believe she did this.’

He said ‘something may have been given to her’.

Magistrate Robert Stone said assaulting a police officer was a serious offence.

‘They’re just doing a job. They don’t expect to be kicked in the groin.’

Ghirxi pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, resist arrest and using offensive language in a public place. She will be sentenced in March.