Danish diary company employee tested positive for COVID-19

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — An employee at Arla Foods Dairy Center in Hobro, north of Denmark, has tested positive for COVID-19, while 15 others were sent home for quarantine, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The Denmark-based international cooperative dairy group made the decision to send the employee home, as well as 15 fellow workers who may have been in contact with the infected, according to the press release.

In addition, Arla announced their intention to test the other 400 employees at the dairy center.

“As the infection picture looks in Denmark right now, we see no reason to take any chances…That’s why we have asked the health authorities for help to get it done as quickly as possible so that we can slow down any chain of infection before it starts,” said Aase Andersson, the company’s senior press officer, in the release.

According to Arla, production at the dairy center will continue unchanged.

Meantime, the requirement to wear a face-mask on all public transport within the city limits of Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, will apply from Aug. 11 to Sept. 1, according to an executive order issued from the Ministry of Health and the Elderly on Monday.

“In order to prevent and curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in connection with a specific outbreak of infection in Aarhus Municipality, travelers who begin or end a journey in Aarhus Municipality must have their mouths and noses covered by using face masks for public transport,” stated the executive order.

Since last Friday, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denmark has risen to 373 with one death, bringing the total infections to 14,815. To date, death toll in the country reached 620, according to the daily update from Statens Serum Institut on Monday. Enditem