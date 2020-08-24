Danish gov’t to introduce fines on violating face mask guidelines on public transports

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Danish Minister for Transport Benny Engelbrecht on Friday confirmed that fines will be imposed on anyone failing to comply with the new requirement of wearing face masks on all public transports nationwide.

The Danish government and health authorities held a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in Denmark.

“If the passenger does not want to leave, then the police can be called and a fine can be given,” said Engelbrecht.

However, the minister noted that those unable to wear a face mask due to illness or disability would be exempt from the requirement.

In addition, vulnerable groups, like the aged, are to get access to free face masks, said Minister of Health and Elderly Affairs Magnus Heunicke.

As 71 new cases of COVID-19 registered Friday, Denmark has reported a total of 16,127 confirmed cases and 621 deaths, according to the daily update from the Statens Serum Institut. Enditem