Danish Parliament extends relief packages for SMEs

COPENHAGEN, April 18 (Xinhua) — The Danish parliament has agreed to improve and extend financial relief packages to more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), says a press release from the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

“This is a package of initiatives in the form of grants, guarantees, and liquidity for a total of about 100 billion Danish kroner (14.6 billion U.S. dollars), which will help keep the hand under even more jobs,” said Minister of Finance Nicolai Wammen to Denmark’s TV 2 on Saturday.

The expanded aid package is a follow-up to the initiative agreed on March 18 that was adopted to address the financial consequences of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The relief package scheduled to end on June 9 will now carry on until July 8 while it will be extended to smaller entrepreneurial and growth companies that “either cannot get paid money, need a longer maturity, or have the so-called compensation rate set up” due to the lock-down of society.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denmark has risen to 7,242, while the death toll is 346, according to fresh figures from the Danish Statens Serum Institut on Saturday.

The institute is a Danish sector research institute located on the island of Amager in Copenhagen. Its purpose is to combat and prevent infectious diseases, congenital disorders, and threats from weapons of mass destruction. Enditem