Danny Ayres: Speedway’s Greatest Showman who was amongst sport’s purest characters

Beloved British speedway star Danny Ayres passed away suddenly on Saturday, aged 33, leaving a massive hole in the shale sport

Speedway is often referred to as the rawest form of motorsport, and Danny Ayres was amongst its purest characters.

News of his sudden death on Saturday, aged just 33, sent shockwaves around the sport and highlighted the regard in which he was held amongst the close-knit community.

In a sport increasingly devoid of characters and personalities, Ayres possessed those qualities in abundance.

His exuberant celebrations were unlike anything seen by a generation of fans and saw him rightly dubbed “The Greatest Showman”.

Sport in general is increasingly about context; the next big game, the key moments.

The beauty of Ayres came in that he truly rode each race like it was his last and celebrated every small victory although it was his greatest.

There was a purity in his passion to live in the moment, focusing all energies and emotions on the situation he was in, ultimately stripping sport back to its purest essence.

For every wild celebration in front of the terraces, there was an explosion of rage or a frustrated scream from under his crash helmet as he walked back to his pit bay after a defeat.

Ayres wore his heart on his sleeve unlike any other rider, and it was that which made him so adored.

From a journalist’s perspective, his love of an interview and desire to give the most creative punchline made him a dream subject, often the first port of call in need of a story.

He may not have been a world champion or close to the Grand Prix stage, but Ayres was one of those characters that could be classified as a flawed genius.

As a late starter to the sport, first stepping onto a speedway bike in his mid-20s having previously ridden motocross, he was an instant hit.

His progress, reaching the Championship with Glasgow after just two full seasons with Kent and making the step up, raised eyebrows.

Before long, he was earning top flight appearances in the Premiership and continuing to build a connection with fans around the country.

His golden moment came at the British Championship Final in July 2019, a meeting which saw him make history as the first rider from the third tier to reach the showpiece event.

Despite not being in contention for victory, his six points were gained in the most entertaining fashion, including a breathtaking heat 19 battle with former Grand Prix star Chris Harris in which he missed out on a race win by inches on the last bend.

“I watched that race, the heat 19, every day,” Ayres said months later. “Coming round and seeing that crowd makes me want more and more of that.”

But that race proved a microcosm of how Ayres’ determination and daring style, the thing which made him so great, often proved his undoing.

Around the final bend with a healthy lead, he resembled a bucking bronco, somehow holding onto the bike but missing out on the race win.

He missed out on the chequered flag, but in a business of entertainment, there was no doubt he was the real winner.

Ayres’ determination meant he was constantly riding on the edge, his physical capabilities battling to keep up with his loft ambitions.

He ended the 2019 season – the best of his career – with a broken leg, yet he was still snapped up by the Ipswich Witches after their promotion to embark upon a new chapter in the top tier whilst also staying on at Scunthorpe in the Championship.

Whilst his untimely death will leave a huge hole for those two clubs to fill on the eve of the season, it leaves a greater void in the wider context of the sport, amongst the thousands he entertained, interacted with and touched during a short but remarkably impactful life and career.