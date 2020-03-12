Danny Drinkwater future at Aston Villa in doubt after ‘headbutting Jota’ in training

Aston Villa chiefs are seriously considering cutting short Danny Drinkwater’s loan from Chelsea after an altercation with Jota during training

Danny Drinkwater’s future at Aston Villa is in serious jeopardy after the midfielder reportedly headbutted Jota in training.

The midfielder is on loan from Chelsea as he looks to rekindle his career in the Premier League.

But Villa chiefs are holding talks over whether or not to cut short his time at the club and send him back to London.

It comes after an angry exchange with team-mate Jota in training.

The Daily Mail report that the former Manchester United trainee planted a headbutt on the 28-year-old.

He is also expected to be handed a fine and faces disciplinary action at the club.

A decision over his future at the Villans remains to be made, the Daily Mail report.

But it is the latest incident in a string of events of a turbulent couple of years for the ex-Leicester star.

Towards the end of the last campaign he was banned for 20 months from driving after being found guilty of being over the limit behind the wheel.

A loan move to Burnley was also ended in January after failing to impress Sean Dyche, making one Premier League start.

His time at Turf Moor was marred by a fight outside a Manchester club when he appeared to headbutt someone.

Drinkwater has made just four appearances for Villa since arriving in January.

Fitness has been a problem for the 30-year-old and he now sits on the peripherals of the first-team.

However, after this latest incident it is hard to envisage Dean Smith giving the former Premier League champion another chance.

It comes during a tricky period for Villa, who are battling to stay in the top tier.

A 4-0 defeat to Leicester on Monday night leaves them 19th in the table.

However, if Smith can galvanise the squad then survival is possible with them sitting just two points behind Watford, who are 17th on goal difference.