Danny Dyer is set to leave EastEnders later this year.

Danny Dyer, a popular EastEnders actor, is set to leave the show later this year.

According to reports, he will join Sky in a new role.

Mick Carter, the landlord of the New Vic, has been played by the 44-year-old Mean Machine star since 2013.

However, a spokesman for the popular soap has confirmed that Danny has informed them that he will be leaving when his contract expires.

“Danny will leave EastEnders when his contract expires later this year,” they said.

“We will always be grateful to Danny for making Mick Carter an iconic character, but we won’t be saying goodbye just yet because there’s still plenty of time – and plenty of explosive drama – before Mick leaves Walford.”

The actor had previously appeared in films such as The Football Factory, Mean Machine, Human Traffic, The Trench, and Dead Man Running before joining EastEnders, according to The Mirror.

Danny’s departure from the soap opera has yet to be announced.

The actor is expected to leave the BBC for a role with Sky, according to a Mirror source.

The contract is thought to be worth six figures, far less than his £1 million-per-year “golden handcuffs” deal with the BBC.

However, it will open the door to a slew of new opportunities, some of which may eventually exceed his current salary.

The 44-year-old Cockney and some of his co-stars have been irritated by BBC rules that prevent him from appearing on rival channels.

“Danny has offers coming in left, right, and center, but he can’t do a lot of the things he wants to do because EastEnders has such strict rules about what he can and can’t do,” the source said.

“”It’s driven him insane at times, and he’s ready to move on.”

But leaving the BBC was not easy; the corporation was desperate to keep him.

“However, he’s been persistent, and when Sky came along, they made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.”

Dan is overjoyed at the prospect of a new chapter.”

