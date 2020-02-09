Danny Mills gives brutal assessment of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his winter break decision

Jurgen Klopp refused to take charge of Liverpool’s FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury, placing Under-23 boss Neil Critchley in charge and picking a team of academy starlets

Jurgen Klopp should have attended Liverpool’s FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury to support his young players, according to Danny Mills.

Klopp sparked controversy last week by snubbing the Reds’ second showdown with Shrewsbury, placing Under-23 boss Neil Critchley in charge at Anfield and picking a team made up entirely of academy starlets.

Many felt the German’s stunt, which he also pulled in their 5-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat against Aston Villa back in December, was a sign of disrespect towards the FA Cup.

While Mills insists he had no problem with Klopp rotating his side, the former Premier League defender can’t fathom why he wasn’t at the game.

He told talkSPORT: “If you’re the manager of a football club, you don’t suddenly go, ‘well actually, I can’t come in just for one game’.

“Just to be there, be at the game. And that’s what I didn’t like.

“He didn’t have to take the team, didn’t have to do the tactics, didn’t have to do the training.

“Fly in, be there, support his young players that are trying to impress him, and fly back out again.

“It’s not much different from us doing the breakfast show, is it? It’s four hours, off you go, job done.

“I had no issue with him playing the kids. I don’t mind that in the slightest because Liverpool have been sensational this season, Jurgen Klopp has been amazing, and they deserve the right to pick whatever team they want to pick.

“They played a weak side against Everton and managed to get through. So I don’t have an issue with that about playing the kids, that’s not a problem.

“But the manager should be there, to support his own players first and foremost.

“Some of those players might not play in Liverpool’s first team for a long, long time. It was there opportunity to impress the manager, and of course he was sat somewhere wherever he was watching on an iPad or a laptop.

“I don’t quite get that.”

Fortunately for Klopp, his decision to field the kids against Shrewsbury did not backfire, as an own goal from Ro-Shaun Williams handed Liverpool a 1-0 victory over the League One outfit.

They will face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the fifth round.