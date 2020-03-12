Danny Mills sends message to Jose Mourinho over ‘not trusting’ Spurs ace Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon was handed a rare start in Tottenham’s 3-0 Champions League defeat against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night, but Danny Mills still doesn’t think he has the trust of Jose Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho “does not trust” young midfielder Ryan Sessegnon, according to former Premier League defender Danny Mills.

Sessegnon joined Spurs in a £25m switch from Fulham back in the summer, with Josh Onomah heading in the opposite direction to Craven Cottage.

Nevertheless, the 19-year-old could not make his debut until the beginning of November due to injury, meaning he has only made 11 appearances so far this season.

It was Mauricio Pochettino who brought Sessegnon to Spurs, but the Argentinian was dismissed back in November to make way for Mourinho.

The England Under-21 ace has only featured five times in the Premier League since Mourinho’s appointment, with his last appearance coming against Norwich on January 22.

But on Tuesday night the Special One surprised fans by starting Sessegnon ahead of Jan Vertonghen in their crucial Champions League last-16 second leg away at RB Leipzig.

And he completed a full 90 minutes at left-wing-back in Spurs’ comprehensive 3-0 defeat out in Germany.

Despite playing the entirety of last night’s clash with Leipzig, Mills thinks Sessegnon still needs to earn the trust of Mourinho – insisting the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid manager demands consistency from his players.

“Mourinho does not trust him. Again, he has had injury problems and one or two issues,” he told Football Insider.

“We know what Mourinho is like, he wants consistency. Sessegnon was not fit for the early part of the season and you are going to a new club – you are behind.

“It is tough when you go to a club and the expectations are high but you are already playing catchup.

“The manager has also changed, there have been all sorts going on.

“It has been a very difficult season for Sessegnon. He has had a couple of chances but he is still a young player.

“He needs a run of 10 games to really settle into his surroundings.”