Danny Rolling, the ‘Gainesville Ripper’ who inspired Scream, proposed to me and promised to visit me in the afterlife.

I got engaged to Danny Rolling, the ‘Gainesville Ripper’ who inspired Scream, and he promised to visit me in the afterlife.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, an author who was once engaged to the Gainesville Ripper discussed her relationship with the man who murdered five students over the course of four days in the summer of 1990.

In June 1992, Sondra London, now 74, was in her early 40s when she received a letter from Danny Rolling, a Florida State Prison inmate, asking her to tell the world about his story.

Rolling was on trial at the time for the murders of five students over the course of four days in Gainesville, Florida in late August 1990, a brutal spree of killings that terrorized the raucous college town and later inspired the horror film series Scream.

After reading a screenplay she’d sent to his cellmate, fellow killer and crook Robert “Bobby” Lewis, the career criminal, who blamed his violent outbursts on traumas he suffered as a child, reached out to London.

London recalls reading the letter, “I guess you know who I am.”

“I like what you wrote, and I’d like you to write my story.”

“I’d like for you to tell my story.”

Such letters were common at the time, London told The Sun.

The letterbox of the freelance reporter and writer was regularly flooded with requests from incarcerated people asking her to immortalize them in literature.

She’d just published Killer Fiction, a collection of short stories, drawings, and other works by Gerald John Schafer, a former cop who claimed to have killed more than 30 women between 1966 and 1973.

London dated Schafer for a year in high school and was inspired to write the book after reading Ann Rule’s “The Stranger Beside Me,” a memoir about Rule’s friendship with infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

London became aware of Rolling’s crimes and began writing to him over the next few months.

London told The Sun that she and Rolling “gradually developed feelings” for each other during those correspondences.

“We became more personal after about eight or nine months,” London said.

She went on to say that Rolling eventually confessed his love for London in a letter and frequently sent her poems gushing about how she made him feel.

While London claims she had feelings for Rolling, she claims her top priority was writing a book about the crimes he had committed but had not yet confessed to.

Over the course of several months, London attempted to arrange a meeting with Rolling, but claims were routinely denied…

