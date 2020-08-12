Daredevil stuntman surprises coronavirus nurse girlfriend by proposing to her while on fire

A STUNTMAN plans to turn his coronavirus nurse girlfriend to Ash — after proposing to her while on fire.

Riky Ash, 52, met sweetheart Katrina Dobson, 48, online and they managed a first date just before lockdown in March.

But the pair had to put their romance on a back-burner and just talk over the phone for weeks while Katrina helped save the lives of Covid-19 patients.

For Ricky — a TV and film stunt double for 27 years — the flames of love burned strong, so he decided to prove he still carried a torch for her.

He said: “We all know each other in the stunt industry and no one’s ever proposed on fire before.”

It was all done safely, with photographer pal David Sinclair on hand to capture the moment.

Katrina, from Sevenoaks, Kent, is 6ft 3ins — a foot taller than Nottingham lad Riky.

She thought she was just doing a photoshoot and had no idea Riky would propose.

She said: “It really was a lovely way to do it.

“He lives and breathes his job, so it was the perfect proposal.”

