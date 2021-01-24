Dark clouds loom over Borussia Dortmund

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Borussia Dortmund is facing a loss of up to four million per matchday as games are played behind closed doors, while the club’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hasn’t talked about the financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now tensions around the Black and Yellows are growing following a disastrous week with only one point out of three games as the 2012 German champions are in danger of throwing away Champions League qualification, their second important source of income.

It is far from a secret that Dortmund needs the Champions League income to pay for its expensive team. Without the vital club competition, promising youngsters might look elsewhere.

Long faces could be seen around the team’s training ground the day after the disappointing 4-2 defeat against Moenchengladbach, not to speak of the 1-1 draw against league minnows FSV Mainz and the 2-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen.

The effect of having fired head coach Lucien Favre and replaced him with Edin Terzic has been wasted, and criticism is targeting the members of the talented but inexperienced squad.

Former assistant coach Terzic is facing the same problems as his Swiss predecessor.

As silky as the team’s attacking skills might be, serious problems remain when defending.

Favre failed to get both things in balance. After only a few weeks, successor Terzic is now in the same position. The team lacks football basics, such as commitment, and determination to close out matches when they are ahead.

“We always end up at the same point. Our approach only pays off to some extent. But we always destroy our achievements right away,” team captain Marco Reus complained after conceding three goals to dead-ball situations in the Moenchengladbach game.

After the first half of the season, the club’s ambitious goals have to be readjusted.

The main task for the team and interim coach is to secure the Champions League participation in the remaining games instead of gunning for the national title, which was the target last summer.

At the same time, it seems decided that Terzic won’t be in charge of the squad next season. Officials such as Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc have been forced to intensify their efforts to find a new coach.

Curiously, Dortmund has started negotiations with Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose. The 44-year-old is said to have an exit clause at his present club.

The management at the near neighbours, such as sporting director Max Eberl is said to be eyeing Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag as their new manager for the 2021/22 season.

Rose’s successes at Moenchengladbach have attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe. The former Red Bull Salzburg coach is said to be favoring the offer from Dortmund. Talks are said to be in an advanced state.

Forward Julian Brandt expressed a general warning to the entire squad ringing the alarm bells after seven defeats in 18 games. “It’s time to face reality and get on with collecting points,” the German international said. Enditem