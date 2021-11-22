Darrell Brooks is a man who is well-known in the industry.

Who is Darrell Brooks, and where did he come from?

After the horrific incident at the holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 21, 2021, Darrell Edward Brooks Jr was reportedly arrested.

The 39-year-old is described as a career criminal and rap artist who goes by the moniker MathBoi Fly.

He has been convicted of a string of criminal charges dating back to 1999, including drug possession, obstructing an officer, battery, and bail jumping, according to Wisconsin court records.

Brooks was also charged in July 2020 with two counts of dangerous weapon use and a felony count of firearm possession.

Brooks is also facing a slew of felony charges, which were filed against him on November 5, 2021.

Resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, and battery were all charges brought against him by Milwaukee courts.

On November 19, 2021, the alleged killer allegedly posted (dollar)1000 bail in cash.

Brooks is also a musician who goes by the stage name MathBoi Fly and has a number of music videos to his credit.

A red SUV can be seen in one of the videos, which looks eerily similar to the one that struck marchers during the city’s 58th annual holiday parade.

One person of interest has been apprehended, and the vehicle involved has been recovered, according to police.

Cops declined to comment on possible motives or whether the incident was linked to terrorism.

After an SUV sped through the Waukesha Christmas parade in Wisconsin, at least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured, including 12 children.

When a red Ford Escape ploughed into the paradegoers, “sending bodies flying,” the city’s annual holiday event was disrupted.

On the city’s live stream as well as bystanders filming the parade, the terrifying moment the SUV speeds towards the crowd was captured.

The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at around 40 miles per hour by eyewitnesses.

More eyewitness accounts describe a dance team of young girls “between the ages of nine and fifteen” who were possibly hit by the vehicle.

More footage from the tragic incident shows the car crashing through a barrier and fleeing the scene while the sound of a cop’s gunfire can be heard.

During a press conference, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson clarified that the shots were fired by a police officer attempting to stop the SUV.

The gunfire did not injure anyone, according to officials.

In a press conference, local police Chief Dan Thompson stated that the vehicle struck…

