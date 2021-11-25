Darrell Brooks’ mother’regrets bailing him out before the deadly parade rampage,’ according to his ex.

Darrell Brooks’ mother’regrets bailing out son before deadly parade rampage,’ according to his ex.

Darrell Brooks’ mother, according to an ex-girlfriend, “regrets bailing her son out of jail” before his deadly parade rampage.

Darrell Brooks’ mother is reportedly “blaming herself” for what happened after she broke her silence about a 911 call just hours after her son was charged with multiple counts of intentional homicide.

Brooks’ ex-girlfriend told The New York Post on Wednesday that the suspect’s mother is feeling guilty.

Brooks’ mother Dawn Woods, according to the source, regrets posting $1,000 bail for her son after he allegedly punched and attempted to run over his ex-girlfriend at a Milwaukee gas station a few weeks prior.

“She’s wrecked that people were killed as a result,” the woman told The Washington Post, “and she’s like, ‘I’m blaming myself — because this wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t bailed him out.'”

Brooks’ ex-girlfriend has stated that she does not want her identity revealed for fear of her and her child’s safety.

According to the report, the woman also stated that she and the suspect share a child and that they have had little contact over the past 20 years.

“He vanished when my son was almost 3 months old,” she explained.

I did everything by myself, including raising my child.”

When she told The Washington Post about seeing her ex’s photo on the internet, she said she was “mortified.”

“I was embarrassed enough to have him as my child’s father before because he wasn’t taking care of him,” she explained.

“I’m mortified,” you say.

“I’m sickened by it,” she continued, “obviously devastated, and I can’t sleep.”

Brooks’ bipolar disorder was revealed to the former girlfriend years ago, she told the news outlet.

She also admitted that she occasionally communicates with Brooks’ mother, whom she described as “always condemning everything” her son has done.

“She never condones even weed possession,” the ex-girlfriend said.

“She’s always been adamant about, ‘You need to do better.'”

You must do everything correctly.

‘This isn’t how I brought you up.’

Meanwhile, The Sun exclusively revealed that the “traumatized” mother of the Waukesha parade suspect dialed 911 after seeing her son’s red Ford truck ramming crowds on TV news reports.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun Tuesday evening, Brooks’ mother broke her silence and made her first public statement through a family spokesperson.

"She talked to him before he went to Waukesha and doesn't know why he did this and doesn't condone his actions," Frank Nitty, a family spokesperson, told The…

