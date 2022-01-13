Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, now faces 71 new charges and the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

DARRELL Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade that claimed the lives of six people and injured many more, was charged with 71 new charges on Wednesday.

Brooks, 39, was originally charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

However, the new charges were included in an amended criminal complaint.

Six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run resulting in death, and two counts of misdemeanor battery are among the 77 charges now pending against him.

Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of each first-degree intentional homicide charge.

Brooks is accused of crashing his SUV into a crowd of onlookers during a Christmas parade.

Brooks allegedly swerved his car with the intent to hit people, according to prosecutors.

Brooks allegedly ignored several attempts to stop him, according to the criminal complaint.

He allegedly hit the brakes at one point before turning into the crowd and speeding up.

Each person who was injured during the November 21 incident faces at least one charge.

Brooks’ motive for the crime is unknown, but investigators believe he was fleeing the scene of a domestic incident when he collided with parade attendees.

Wilhelm Hospel, 81, Virginia Sorenson, 79, Leanna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 5, and Jackson Sparks, 8 years old, were the six victims.

Brooks is being held in the Waukesha County Jail on a (dollar)5 million bond in connection with the tragedy.

On Friday, he has a preliminary hearing in the case.

Brooks’ YouTube channel allegedly featured the vehicle used in the attack.

The song Gon Kill U was on his YouTube channel’s playlist, which has since been removed.

“They gonna need a cleaner for the s*** we did, all my killers Gacey where them bodies hid,” says one of the rapper’s songs.

The lyrics “f*** Donald Trump” and “f*** the pigs” appear in another of his songs, “X.”

On one of his Twitter accounts, he posted a video ranting about former President Barack Obama’s speech, which he called “a crock of b******.”

