Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, now faces 71 new charges and the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

If convicted, Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, faces 71 new charges and life in prison.

DARNELL Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, which killed six people and injured many more, was charged with 71 new counts on Wednesday.

Brooks was originally charged with five counts of deliberate homicide.

However, the charges were added to an amended criminal complaint.

Six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run resulting in death, and two counts of misdemeanor battery are among the 77 charges now pending against him.

Brooks is accused of crashing his SUV into a crowd of people during a holiday parade.

Brooks allegedly swerved his vehicle with the intent of hitting people, according to prosecutors.

Brooks allegedly ignored several attempts to stop him, according to the criminal complaint.