Darrell Brooks, who was bailed days before the Waukesha parade and posted about Kyle Rittenhouse, had a criminal history that was revealed.

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people in a Christmas parade rampage, was released on bail just days before the tragedy.

MathBoi Fly, a 39-year-old rapper, posted about Kyle Rittenhouse after the teen was acquitted of murder at the end of last week.

Five law enforcement officials told NBC that Brooks was being questioned in connection with a shooting spree in Waukesha, Wisconsin, that left 40 people injured, including 12 children.

He was apprehended after cops swooped on a home where a rampaging SUV was parked in the driveway.

Brooks had been charged with a number of criminal offenses prior to the rampage, according to court records.

He was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and battery in one case, which was filed on November 5th.

He was ordered not to have any contact with a female victim, and a (dollar)1,000 bond was posted on Friday, according to court records.

Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm in the other case, which was filed in July 2020.

He also allegedly posted on social media after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder in the deaths of three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

The teen sobbed as he was cleared of five criminal charges after a dramatic trial on Friday.

Brooks stated that the outcome of the case “does not surprise” him, though police have not stated whether or not the rampage played a role in the decision.

Brooks’ YouTube channel and SoundCloud page both have a playlist with songs about killing.

The rapper uses an SUV in one of his music videos that appears to be the same one that mowed down people in Waukesha.

After the terrifying incident, cops opened fire on his SUV as it sped away after crashing through a barrier.

Officers swooped down on an address in Milwaukee where the SUV had been spotted.

The vehicle’s front end was crumpled up to the windscreen, with the bumper and license plate hanging off.

The car that plowed into the parade appears to be used in a video on his YouTube channel.

The first three letters of the license plate ADP, as well as the vehicle’s description, are identical to what was allegedly heard on the police scanner.

When the tragedy occurred, families and performers were celebrating an annual holiday event.

Members of the crowd can be seen ushering performers after the SUV speeds through the parade…

