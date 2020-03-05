Dashcam footage shows terrifying moment driver in Tasmania spots car on wrong side of the road 

A driver has been spotted on the wrong side of the road before turning around a blind corner.

The motorist was recorded on a dashcam as they turned on a narrow road near Mt Wellington, a tourist hotspot in Tasmania.

Another motorist who saw the driver on the road could be heard saying ‘what the f***’ before beeping their horn.

‘Get over,’ she is heard shouting.

The red car brakes slowly as it approaches the corner, before indicating to move across the centre line and into the correct lane.

The footage was compiled with other footage of bad drivers in Australia and uploaded online.

‘Most definitely tourists driving back from up Mount Wellington… happens all the time,’ one person commented on the video.