Dashcam video of schoolgirl being hit by car in parking lane

This is the moment a schoolgirl was hit by a car travelling in a parking lane as she ran across the road.

Dashcam video from a nearby car shows the girl waiting to cross the busy road in a place without traffic lights or a pedestrian crossing.

The car filming stopped in traffic with enough space between the car in front for her to get to the other side.

When there were no cars coming from her right, the girl started walking calmly across the road.

After reaching the half-way point she started running, whizzing past the car filming.

The girl crossed the lanes but ran into trouble when she got to the parking lane on the far side of the road.

A sedan in the lane clipped the girl and stopped as she fell to the ground.

Neighbours and the driver rushed to help her as she got up, apparently without any serious injuries.

The video was uploaded to the Facebook group Dashcam Owners Australia where most viewers blamed the driver.

‘She’s a child. He was driving in the parking lane. He is at fault,’ one wrote.

‘Throw the book at him. It is NOT a driving lane. I hope the girl is OK,’ another added.

However, some viewers said the girl was wrong to run across the road and should have walked to a crossing.

One wrote: ‘Both parties at fault. Car shouldn’t be driving down that lane and the girl should be crossing in a safe place and not running across a main road.

‘Common sense is missing from both parties.’