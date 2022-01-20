Data shows that as the Omicron wave slows, NHS staff Covid absences are decreasing across England.

NHS staff Covid absences are decreasing across England as the Omicron wave subsides, according to data.

On the 16th of January, 29,517 hospital staff in England were on sick leave, down 26% from the previous week’s figure of 40,031 workers.

On the 16th of January, a total of 29,517 hospital staff in England were off sick with coronavirus or had to self-isolate, down 26% from the previous week's figure of 40,031.

According to NHS England data, this is still more than double the 12,508 at the start of December.

According to the data, about 3% of NHS staff in acute hospital trusts were off sick or self-isolating on January 16 due to Covid-19.

University Hospitals of Leicester, Nottingham University Hospitals, and University Hospitals of Derby and Burton were the hospital trusts with the highest proportion of staff off due to Covid-19 on this day, based on their September headcount.

All of them had a 7% absence rate.

Only four of the 135 hospital trusts that submitted data reported an increase in absences from week to week.

Whittington Health in north London, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Wye Valley, and Warrington and Halton Hospitals were among the recipients.

The figures, which were released on Thursday, are based on NHS Digital’s monthly workforce data for acute trusts for September.

They show that the number of NHS hospital staff who have been infected with coronavirus or who have had to self-isolate has decreased week on week in every region of England.

The biggest drop was in the North East and Yorkshire, which fell by 33% from 8,125 to 5,430 people.

The South West fell 32% from 2,974 to 2,037, and London fell 29% from 4,167 to 2,949.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said: “Even though the numbers are improving, NHS staff will face many challenging months ahead as they continue to provide patient care while juggling competing demands.”

“While staff absences remain high and are continuing to rise in some parts of the country, it is encouraging to see that they are decreasing week by week,” he added.

“Despite the challenges they face, dedicated employees continue to provide routine care to patients, including an increase in the number of routine checks, and they are committed to doing so.”

