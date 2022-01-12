Data “suggests” fewer people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary cause, according to a Pennsylvania official.

“Initial data suggest that fewer patients are being admitted [to hospitals]specifically for COVID-19,” says Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary.

It adds to government and health officials’ recent admissions that COVID-19 hospitalization numbers include people who tested positive after being admitted but aren’t necessarily COVID-19-infected.

“Incidental COVID-19” is the term used to describe such cases.

Despite this, hospitals in Pennsylvania are seeing a record-breaking number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Overcrowding in emergency rooms, reductions in non-emergency surgeries, and patients being cared for in makeshift spaces are all symptoms of the overall strain on hospitals.

Furthermore, the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care or on breathing ventilators, which reflect severely ill patients, is at an all-time high since last winter, when many people were not vaccinated.

In a weekly update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, Acting State Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said, “It is clear that regardless of why they are admitted to the hospital, every patient with COVID-19 places significant strain on healthcare workers because they require additional care and precautions such as isolation and PPE.”

At a separate press conference, Klinepeter said the state expects to choose four regional “decompression” sites this week to handle hospital overflow.

They’ll open in February, she said.

a)

They will be located at hospitals with surplus licensed beds that aren’t being used due to a lack of staff, according to Klinepeter.

Staffing will be assisted by the state.

As a result of the ultra-contagious omicron variant, which has infected record numbers of people but appears to result in milder illness overall, the number of patients with other illnesses testing positive for COVID-19 has increased.

As a result, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain an important barometer of the pandemic’s severity, but they are being viewed in a new light.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for example,

Kathy Hochul recently issued an order requiring hospitals to reveal how many COVID-19 patients were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Nonetheless, some experts have stated that determining the exact impact of COVID-19 in patients with multiple illnesses is often difficult.

When doctors from three Harrisburg-area health systems were asked about the situation last week, they said the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy