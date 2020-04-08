“Data to support the containment policy is lacking”

Grandstand. “In this case, keep your remedies. I don’t want to have two illnesses, the one that works for me and the one that you will give me ”, would have retorted Napoleon to his last doctor, Doctor Antommarchi, reports the latter in his memoirs. This joke could apply to an entire population. France and Britain are experiencing historic home containment, which is estimated to cost £ 350 billion in Britain and € 345 billion in France, according to government reports.

How is this enthusiastically imposed policy likely to evolve? The question arises when, in France, the Covid-19 Scientific Council advises the executive to extend the confinement to six weeks and when, in the United Kingdom, the government promises to reflect on its position in the days to come. come.

Wrong as often as right

In both countries, it was the mathematical model of Imperial College London on the Covid-19 that played a decisive role in the opinion of the experts. This model currently suggests that in Great Britain, the epidemic wave may spread over a period of twelve to thirty-two weeks, during which confinement would be preferred, the objective being to limit the overload of intensive care services by slowing down the circulation of the virus.

But is this model really reliable? Imperial College has historic ties to British science makers and an aura of infallibility. Yet in their predictions about the course of the great epidemics of the past 30 years, the team at Imperial College has been wrong almost as often as it has been right. Researchers have successfully predicted vaccine-preventable epidemics (such as measles), but have had mixed results in other health crises.

During the so-called “mad cow” crisis, they predicted with precision the date (but not the magnitude) of the peak of the bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) epidemic. They also overestimated the impact of HIV (AIDS) by six times and, on the new variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (the human form of mad cow disease), they cited a range of estimates varying from a few tens of cases to tens of thousands.

For these two health crises, other groups, using simpler approaches, made more accurate estimates. In the FMD epidemic in Britain in 2001, the Imperial College’s plea for the slaughter of cattle on neighboring farms was first praised for shortening the epidemic, but subsequent analyzes have suggested that the peak had already passed before the application of this policy.