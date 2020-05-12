Datadog: 1Q earnings snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Datadog Inc. (DDOG) reported $ 6.5 million in the first quarter on Monday.

On a stock basis, the New York-based company reported a 2 cent net profit. The result adjusted for stock option costs and amortization costs was 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research resulted in a loss of 1 cent per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company had sales of $ 131.2 million in the reporting period, exceeding Street’s forecasts. Six analysts interviewed by Zacks expected $ 117.1 million.

For the current quarter, which ends in July, Datadog expects sales in the range of $ 134 million to $ 136 million.

The company expects annual earnings in the range of 2 to 6 cents per share with sales of between $ 555 and $ 565 million.

Datadog shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year.

