Date for key NT by-election confirmed

A by-election in the NT seat of Johnston will be held at the end of February, but the winner’s hold on the seat could be short-lived with the Territory-wide election in August.

The by-election was forced by the resignation of former Labor MP Ken Vowles, who was expelled from the party in 2018.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he met NT Administrator Vicki O’Halloran on Thursday to ask her to issue a writ for a poll on February 29.

“All elections offer a choice for Territorians. This by-election is no different, and the choice is clear,” Mr Gunner said.

Former AFL player and current union official Joel Bowden has been selected to contest the seat for Labor while former guitar teacher and indigenous consultant Josh Thomas is standing for the Country Liberal Party.