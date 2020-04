Vessels stop in the ship chamber of the ship lock at the Dateng Gorge hydro dam in Guiping City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2020. The Dateng Gorge hydro dam ship lock opened for its two-way trial navigation Tuesday. Located in the city of Guiping, the Dateng Gorge hydro dam is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation and power generation. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)