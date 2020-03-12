Dateng Gorge hydro dam starts storing water

Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows the close-up view of a sluice gate of the Dateng Gorge hydro dam in Guiping City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Dateng Gorge hydro dam started storing water Tuesday. Located in the city of Guiping, the Dateng Gorge hydro dam is designed for multiple purposes from flood control, navigation to power generation. In particular, it will reduce river salinity during the dry season, improving the quality of water supplied to Pearl River Delta cities including Macao. Its operation will also allow larger ships to ply in the river and raise the river’s annual freight volume from 13 million tonnes to 54 million tonnes. The water conservancy project is estimated to finish construction in 2023. (Photo by Yang Zhuokai/Xinhua)