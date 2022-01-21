Daughter stabbed her mother to death before posting a birthday message and a fake suicide note asking for “forgiveness.”

A TWISTED daughter brutally murdered her mother and hid her body in a broom cupboard before fabricating a suicide note to conceal the crime.

Cassandra Scott, 36, stabbed her mother, Beverley Scott, 58, ten times in the back at their home in Longsight, Manchester, last year after a disagreement about money.

Her mother’s bloody body was dragged to a cupboard and wrapped in plastic sheeting, bedspreads, and old curtains by the evil killer.

She then went on a spending spree with her mother’s credit card, buying drugs, alcohol, and snacks.

Scott moved in with a friend and continued to use her mother’s phone to give the impression that she was still alive.

To hide the evidence of her crimes, she even painted the blood-splattered walls and placed a rug at the bottom of the stairs.

Beverley had gone on vacation, while Scott told her friends that her mother had died of natural causes in the hospital.

Just 24 hours after killing her, Sick Scott penned a fake suicide note and posted a message on Facebook wishing her a Happy Birthday.

Beverley’s body remained undiscovered for more than two months until she was discovered by a concerned council housing officer who forced entry into her home.

Scott was found guilty of murder by a jury at Manchester Crown Court, and she was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years.

Scott had repeatedly assaulted her mother, punching her to the ground and kicking her in the chest, according to the court.

Beverley, who had two other children, forgave her daughter but said she was “terrified” of her after a later incident.

After splitting with her boyfriend in March 2021, Scott moved in with her mother, killing her between March 25 and April 1.

Neighbors raised the alarm after noticing she had not been walking her dog or attending any appointments, according to prosecutor Peter Cadwallader.

She had ten stab wounds in her back, four in her upper back and neck area and six in the middle of her back, according to a post-mortem examination.

Two of the wounds had gone through her right lung and into the back of her heart, piercing her chest cavity.

Scott later surrendered to police and claimed she accidentally knifed her mother during a squabble over her desire to rekindle her relationship with her ex-partner.

She sarcastically claimed her mother had picked up a knife…

